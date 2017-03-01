DNA test shows man not biological fat...

DNA test shows man not biological father of late boxer Tapia

Read more: KTMF

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2012 file photo, Teresa Tapia, widow of six-time world boxing champion Johnny Tapia, talks to reporters at a news conference at Tapia's boxing gym, in Albuquerque, N.M. The Albuquerque Journal... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A court-ordered DNA test shows a man who has long claimed to be the father of the late boxing champ Johnny Tapia is not his dad after all, in the latest saga involving the troubled boxer after his death. The Albuquerque Journal reports that a copy of the test results obtained by the newspaper indicates conclusively that Jerry Padilla is not Tapia's biological father.

