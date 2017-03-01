Democrats push assisted suicide proposal in New Mexico
In this Oct. 26, 2015, file photo, right to die advocates rally outside the New Mexico Supreme Court in Santa Fe, N.M. Despite opposition from the Catholic Church and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, Democrats are continuing to push a proposal that would allow terminally ill patients in New Mexico to end their lives with help from doctors. less FILE-In this Oct. 26, 2015, file photo, right to die advocates rally outside the New Mexico Supreme Court in Santa Fe, N.M. Despite opposition from the Catholic Church and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, ... more ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Democrats are pushing a proposal that would allow terminally ill patients in New Mexico to end their lives with help from doctors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Cooties
|63,537
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,502
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|6 hr
|There
|602
|Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu...
|10 hr
|Pauline
|10
|Senatore Heinrich and Udall are SAD
|17 hr
|lambert
|10
|New Mexico True
|19 hr
|Lilith
|3
|How come topix stopped displaying the number of...
|Fri
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC