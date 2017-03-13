Criminal complaint: Man tells police ...

Criminal complaint: Man tells police he bought vehicle reported stolen

Police are still looking for a family's truck and trailer that was stolen from an Albuquerque hotel on Friday, but they may be closing in on the suspects seen in surveillance video. Deiver Ramirez-Cobos is being held on a $20,000 bond.

