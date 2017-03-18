Councilor says resolution could a shut downa ART
A city councilor says his plan could shut down the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project after it's up and running. Driving along Route 66, it's clear ART construction is well underway with some of the station platforms already built.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|9 min
|Mister Chix
|114,553
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|34 min
|Mister Chix
|63,579
|What is the Best Way to Collect Wall Money From...
|1 hr
|lambert
|3
|Protesters rally against Donald Trump
|1 hr
|lambert
|63
|Meals on Wheels
|2 hr
|Yeah
|6
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|3 hr
|Joe
|152
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|5 hr
|I am
|5
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC