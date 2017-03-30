Concerns over sex, violence drive most complaints about city library content
With more than four million items in circulation, there's no shortage of media people can get their hands on inside Albuquerque's public library branches. But along with a diverse collection, the library is also home to a few things that some people think the public shouldn't have access to and have asked the library to remove for good.
