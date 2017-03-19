Comprehensive city-county policy plan...

Comprehensive city-county policy plan set for council vote

14 hrs ago

It's a tall order, affecting every Albuquerque resident. The updated Albuquerque Bernalillo Comprehensive Plan, or the ABC to Z Project, covers policies for each neighborhood across the city.

Albuquerque, NM

