Complaint: Man charged with killing Navajo officer was drunk
Do you think the questions involving Michael Caputo will be significant in the investigation of the Trump White House and Russia? FILE--This undated photo provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, shows Navajo Nation police officer James Largo. Largo died Sunday, March 12, 2017, after responding to a domestic violence call near the small town of Prewitt, N.M. Investigators say the man accused of killing Largo had spent the afternoon drinking and was intoxicated the night of the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|11 min
|new parrot
|114,561
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|34 min
|Mister Chix
|63,591
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|1 hr
|So you
|7
|Review: DOX Auto Repair (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|Thedjmatt
|5
|Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|NaW
|816
|What is the Best Way to Collect Wall Money From...
|6 hr
|Tad Askew
|4
|Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri...
|8 hr
|aequus observet
|45
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC