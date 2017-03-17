Classmates walk for boy battling cancer
Classmates of an 8-year-old Albuquerque boy battling a rare form of bone cancer walked in his honor Friday. KRQE News 13 first introduced you to Elijah Dimas back in June when noted ventriloquist Terry Fator visited him in the hospital.
