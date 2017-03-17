City settles wrongful death lawsuit for $8.5M
The city will pay more than $8 million dollars for an Albuquerque Police Department crash that killed a 21-year-old woman according to the family's attorney. Back in 2013 APD traffic sergeant Adam Casaus was off-duty in his police SUV when investigators say he sped through a red light at Paseo and Eagle Ranch.
