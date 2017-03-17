City settles wrongful death lawsuit f...

City settles wrongful death lawsuit for $8.5M

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The city will pay more than $8 million dollars for an Albuquerque Police Department crash that killed a 21-year-old woman according to the family's attorney. Back in 2013 APD traffic sergeant Adam Casaus was off-duty in his police SUV when investigators say he sped through a red light at Paseo and Eagle Ranch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Real, & Democratic Party Culturally-Sanctioned... 3 min rebuttal to feces... 6
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr Mister Chix 63,571
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 6 hr new parrot 114,544
News Protesters rally against Donald Trump 11 hr Drain 56
News New Mexico may ban minors from indoor tanning 12 hr lambert 3
News Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri... 21 hr Medusa 42
Just A Song Before I Go 23 hr Isnt Life Strange 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,266 • Total comments across all topics: 279,634,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC