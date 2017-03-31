City recognizes officers who helped s...

City recognizes officers who helped save mana s life at Sunport

2017-03-31

Friday, the City of Albuquerque recognized two police officers as this week's Friday's Heroes for helping save a man's life at the Sunport. In December, restaurant employees at the Sunport called 911, reporting a man who was having a heart attack.

