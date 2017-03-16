City of Albuquerque breaks ground on ...

City of Albuquerque breaks ground on new road project

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Turns out, it's just one of a few projects drivers will have to deal with this summer outside of Albuquerque Rapid Transit . The ground breaking at 12th Street and Menaul is for the second phase of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri... 9 min Medusa 39
Just A Song Before I Go 35 min Isnt Life Strange 1
So tired 2 hr Moment 5
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr new parrot 63,565
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 6 hr new parrot 114,538
On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins... 7 hr CallousOneToo 22
Continuing Violation Doctrine Law & Legal Defin... 10 hr German and Conspi... 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,269 • Total comments across all topics: 279,611,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC