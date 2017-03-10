Carjacking victims accused of vigilan...

Carjacking victims accused of vigilante-style revenge

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A reminder that no matter how furious you are at criminals who prey on you, getting revenge can get you into trouble. A pair from Los Lunas became victims of a carjacking in Albuquerque this week, but now they are both locked up, accused of tracking down and kidnapping their teenage culprit - and that's just the beginning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actor Shia LaBeouf brings anti-Trump piece to N... 53 min Typical Left Wanker 2
Here Ya Go, Paula & Shawne, Since You Were Both... 1 hr Tarot Dot Com 1
On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins... 1 hr Test 19
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 2 hr K Asco 149
World's Most Unpleasant Job-Your Nominations 2 hr K Asco 1
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr new parrot 114,536
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Mister Chix 63,573
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,474,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC