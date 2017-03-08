Businesses along stretch of Central name their area a West Downtowna
Most stops along Central Avenue, also known as Route 66, have a name. Some well known spots include Nob Hill, downtown, and the university area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite laws, panhandlers flourish in ABQ (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|if alb
|120
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|19 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,523
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|19 hr
|new parrot
|63,561
|Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13)
|22 hr
|Shop
|5
|GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09)
|22 hr
|talking
|56
|Shawniqua, Paula & Gyna
|Wed
|Coral Castle Keep
|1
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Wed
|Karen
|7
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC