Bus stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV

Gregory Dozier entered his plea during a Friday court hearing before Judge Stan Whitaker, who ordered Dozier to be held without bond. Albuquerque police say the 62-year-old Dozier got into an altercation with the victim on Jan. 21 and Dozier tried to steal the man's necklace.

