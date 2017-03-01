Bus stabbing suspect pleads not guilty
Gregory Dozier entered his plea during a Friday court hearing before Judge Stan Whitaker, who ordered Dozier to be held without bond. Albuquerque police say the 62-year-old Dozier got into an altercation with the victim on Jan. 21 and Dozier tried to steal the man's necklace.
