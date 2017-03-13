Bosque fire near Central Avenue conta...

Bosque fire near Central Avenue contained

52 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

The fire burned north of Central Avenue and on the west side of the river but is now fully contained. Fire crews responding to the scene to the one-quarter-of-an-acre blaze, according to Albuquerque Fire Department spokesperson Melissa Romero.

