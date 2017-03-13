Bosque fire near Central Avenue contained
The fire burned north of Central Avenue and on the west side of the river but is now fully contained. Fire crews responding to the scene to the one-quarter-of-an-acre blaze, according to Albuquerque Fire Department spokesperson Melissa Romero.
