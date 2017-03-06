Bill to protect victims, witnesses in...

Bill to protect victims, witnesses in certain crimes advances

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A bill to protect victims and witnesses of certain crimes has passed unanimously in the state Senate and is now headed to the House of Representatives. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, would exempt the names of victims and witnesses of certain crimes, like rape, from public records until charges are formally brought against the accused.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Mister Chix 114,519
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr new parrot 63,557
News Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13) 10 hr Johmar 3
News Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu... 10 hr Jamahl 16
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) 11 hr ShhmarterThanU 6
Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12) Mon Freddie 65
News GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09) Mon Freddie 53
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at March 07 at 7:43PM MST

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC