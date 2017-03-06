Bill to protect victims, witnesses in certain crimes advances
A bill to protect victims and witnesses of certain crimes has passed unanimously in the state Senate and is now headed to the House of Representatives. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, would exempt the names of victims and witnesses of certain crimes, like rape, from public records until charges are formally brought against the accused.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,519
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|new parrot
|63,557
|Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13)
|10 hr
|Johmar
|3
|Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu...
|10 hr
|Jamahl
|16
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|11 hr
|ShhmarterThanU
|6
|Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12)
|Mon
|Freddie
|65
|GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09)
|Mon
|Freddie
|53
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC