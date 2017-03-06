Bill to bar carrying guns in the Roundhouse clears Senate

The New Mexico Senate has approved a proposal to make it illegal for anyone but police officers and concealed-carry license holders to have a gun in the state Capitol. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the bill by Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto of Albuquerque and Republican Sen. Bill Sharer of Farmington was approved Saturday in a 29-12 vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.