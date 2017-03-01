Bill outlawing coyote-killing contests heads to full Senate
There are 3 comments on the Santa Fe New Mexican story from 16 hrs ago, titled Bill outlawing coyote-killing contests heads to full Senate.
Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, critiques Senate Bill 268 on Saturday during a Senate Judicial Committee hearing. The bill would outlaw coyote-killing contests.
#1 10 hrs ago
They want to outlaw coyote killing while at the same time sanctioning the killing of babies who survive abortion attempts.
They wish to thwart the Oath of Hypocrites by turning doctors into Doktor Mengeles.
The putrid stench emanating from the democrats in the Roundhouse could almost be enough to turn satan's stomach.
#2 10 hrs ago
Great. I'm all for 2nd Amendment & think we have too many gun laws now as it is, but the senseless killing of animals just for sport is immoral. Kill what you're going to eat, or what wants to eat you!
#3 8 hrs ago
Good point. Coyote serve a purpose unlike those killing them.
