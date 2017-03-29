ART construction pushes parade to new route
There is more impact from the Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction. One major event is being rerouted, and changes could be coming to another special event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|krqe news trying to distance itself from CBS News
|6 hr
|No bollo podrido
|3
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|7 hr
|Yeah
|47
|confidential
|8 hr
|Ernest T Bass
|8
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|9 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,640
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|9 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,598
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|17 hr
|pvtryan
|6
|What is Sen Udall Yapping Abouy?
|Wed
|pvtryan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC