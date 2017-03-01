Arrest made in national threats to Jewish community centers
An arrest has been made in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish community centers nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League's headquarters in New York City. No immediate information is immediately available on whether the recent threats to the Albuquerque Jewish Community Center are included in the charges against Thompson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu...
|41 min
|Dick Hertz
|9
|Senatore Heinrich and Udall are SAD
|2 hr
|lambert
|10
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,499
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,534
|New Mexico True
|3 hr
|Lilith
|3
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|4 hr
|patriot
|601
|How come topix stopped displaying the number of...
|11 hr
|Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC