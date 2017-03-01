Arrest made in national threats to Je...

Arrest made in national threats to Jewish community centers

An arrest has been made in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish community centers nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League's headquarters in New York City. No immediate information is immediately available on whether the recent threats to the Albuquerque Jewish Community Center are included in the charges against Thompson.

