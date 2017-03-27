Apartment fire adds challenge to ABQ motorcyclist's trek
A New Mexico motorcyclist faced a setback in her goal to bike all 50 states for the second time because of a massive fire that burned dozens of vehicles at the Villa Apartments in March. "Free, I'm free, it's the only time I truly feel free, I can do what I want when I want- that's what I love, I just love that," Jones said.
Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
