Albuquerque schools will not use app after parents voice concerns
One Albuquerque principal wanted to implement a program used at schools around the country that allows students to report issues at school and outside of school and remain anonymous, but parents had concerns. Albuquerque Public Schools told KRQE News 13 that La Cueva High School's principal Dana Lee was searching for a proactive outlet for students to voice concerns.
