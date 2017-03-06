Albuquerque residents fighting to keep drive-thru restaurant out of neighborhood
It's no secret the area right by the University of New Mexico and Central New Mexico Community College has lots of foot traffic. But what you won't see is a lot of restaurants with drive-thrus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|114,517
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|new parrot
|63,555
|Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu...
|6 hr
|give it a name
|15
|Left-Handers and Rh Negative Blood, Connection... (Feb '12)
|17 hr
|Freddie
|65
|GE to close South Valley plant (Sep '09)
|17 hr
|Freddie
|53
|Shawniece, Paula & Gyna
|20 hr
|to MQC
|16
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|Mon
|Milpitas store
|146
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC