Albuquerque Quaker church gives sanctuary to immigrant woman
Honduran immigrant Emma Membreno Sorto reads a statement on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 about seeking refuge at a Quaker church in Albuquerque to avoid potential deportation by federal immigration authorities. The Friends Meeting House announced Tuesday volunteers will help give Membreno Sorto around-the-clock protection from federal immigration authorities while she stays in church facilities.
