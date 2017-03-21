Albuquerque publication switching to ...

Albuquerque publication switching to online-only version

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Managing Editor Jyllian Roach says going digital will give reporters time that was otherwise spent preparing for print, and says the newsroom and their readers are ready for the change. "We will still focus on politics, government and holding people accountable, and getting out the stories people won't publish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Old Town Boys and Girls Club to close (Nov '08) 1 hr Ray Barrs 31
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 6 hr Mister Chix 63,595
Comprehensive Plan Update Approved 6 hr sunnygsampson2064 1
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 6 hr new parrot 114,565
TRUMP just POed Many More People 9 hr Bull Durham 10
Review: DOX Auto Repair (Feb '15) Tue Thedjmatt 5
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) Tue NaW 816
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at March 22 at 3:39PM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC