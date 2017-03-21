Albuquerque publication switching to online-only version
Managing Editor Jyllian Roach says going digital will give reporters time that was otherwise spent preparing for print, and says the newsroom and their readers are ready for the change. "We will still focus on politics, government and holding people accountable, and getting out the stories people won't publish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
