Albuquerque Police warn store personnel not to detain suspected thieves

Albuquerque Police said they've warned companies over and over not to let their employees get in the way of someone suspected of stealing from their stores, but it continues to happen. This past weekend, the Albuquerque Police Department said a man caught trying to steal pulled a knife on an employee who tried to stop him.

