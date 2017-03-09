Albuquerque police respond to three locations almost daily
Albuquerque police respond to three locations almost daily
Albuquerque police officers are getting calls on a daily basis to respond to the same places dealing with the same crimes. KRQE News 13 obtained records from August 1 through January 31 on the Albuquerque Police Department's calls for service, and learned the top three locations where officers are called to the most.
#1 55 min ago
Arrest some folks and send them to prison
IMO, I think this would decrease crime
#2 29 min ago
of malls have a police substation inside. Everything about Walmart steals your soul - no wonder.
