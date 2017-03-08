Albuquerque police release more infor...

Albuquerque police release more information into recent SWAT arrests

They say Eder Thomas Ortiz-Parra, Edwin Edsel Oritz-Parra and Rafael Gonzalez-Parra are charged with the murders of 23-year-old Juan Carlos Saenz-Ponce and 24-year-old Daniel Chumacero on General Marshall in 2016. Two others were wounded in that attack.

