Albuquerque police give back to fire victim that helped fallen officer
Dozens of people had their cars destroyed or damaged during a fire that tore through a southeast apartment complex Friday morning. But for a fire that left behind so much destruction without injuring one person, it's hard to imagine what an Albuquerque Police Department chaplain would want with one person in particular.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|19 min
|Mister Chix
|63,575
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|29 min
|new parrot
|114,550
|Anti-Trump Albuquerque Businessman Appears on T...
|2 hr
|blackhat
|1
|Albuquerque SEO Firm Cancels Trump Supporters' ...
|2 hr
|seo guy
|1
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|2 hr
|Well
|3
|Meals on Wheels
|4 hr
|Well
|2
|New Mexico airline service threatened if White ...
|8 hr
|lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC