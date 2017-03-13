Albuquerque police didn't investigate before girl killed
Though Albuquerque police officials say they investigated a previous call about possible misconduct between a man and a girl who was later killed and raped on her 10th birthday, officials now say that isn't true. The Albuquerque Journal reports that five months before 10-year-old Victoria Martens was raped and killed, Youth and Families Department alerted police after they received a call that her mother's then-boyfriend has tried to kiss the girl.
