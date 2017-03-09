Albuquerque police ask for help solvi...

Albuquerque police ask for help solving cold case murders

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Raymond Gutierrez, Jared Martinez and Daniel Lovato Jr. are the victims of three separate crimes. Police say they have exhausted all leads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 21 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,527
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 29 min Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,564
Ah, Kathylyn (Not Paula's Landlord's Wife) 11 hr Iosif 1
3 Million Illegal Aliens Vote for Hillary Clin... 12 hr CONCHA PENA 51
News Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu... 13 hr Whatta Douchette 17
News Despite laws, panhandlers flourish in ABQ (Nov '08) 14 hr Arroro 121
News Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13) 14 hr Arroro 6
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC