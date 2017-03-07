Albuquerque police arrest duo accused of selling drugs, stolen guns
The Albuquerque Police Department has taken a dangerous duo off the streets. Miles King and Chantele Armstead were arrested Monday after officers got a tip they were selling stolen guns, meth and heroin around the southeast part of the city.
