Albuquerque mom facing charges after allegedly driving child to school while drunk
An Albuquerque mom is facing child abuse charges after police say she was drunk while driving her daughter to school. APD says Evelyn Benally was spotted speeding into the parking lot at Atrisco Heritage High School, almost hitting a security officer and then knocking over a number of traffic cones.
