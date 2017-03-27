Albuquerque man's remains among bodie...

Albuquerque man's remains among bodies found in Congo

Congolese authorities say the bodies of an American and a Swedish U.N. expert and their interpreter have been found in the Central Kasai region where they recently disappeared. Police inspector general Charles Bisengimana said Tuesday the bodies of the two U.N. experts were identified after being found Monday.

