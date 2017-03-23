Albuquerque man charged with 47 felon...

Albuquerque man charged with 47 felony charges

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Albuquerque man charged with 47 felony charges An Albuquerque man is accused of committing 47 armed robberies in a five-month period. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mV4JT2 Police arrested 46-year-old Paul Salas March 16 after he brandished a gun at a Verizon Wireless store and fled with cash, 22 new iPhones and a tracking device, the Albuquerque Journal reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegals may have license Military serving over... 29 min effingbar 3
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 11 hr Mister Chix 63,603
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 11 hr new parrot 114,571
TRUMP just POed Many More People 15 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 19
Happy Birthday 03/26 Thu give it a name 2
News Old Town Boys and Girls Club to close (Nov '08) Wed Ray Barrs 31
Comprehensive Plan Update Approved Wed sunnygsampson2064 1
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Bernalillo County was issued at March 24 at 4:35AM MDT

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC