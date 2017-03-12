Albuquerque man behind bars, accused ...

Albuquerque man behind bars, accused of shooting at another car on I-25

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

An Albuquerque man is behind bars after police said he shot at a car on I-25, creating a danger to other drivers. According to a criminal complaint, police said Fabian Gutierrez and three other people were in a stolen car near a home, something the homeowner found suspicious because his house had recently been burglarized.

Albuquerque, NM

