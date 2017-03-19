Albuquerque man arrested accused of shooting girlfriend in the stomach
Witnesses told police they saw 38-year-old Kevin Smith, who also goes by Mauralon Harper, arguing with his girlfriend Wednesday as she was leaving to do laundry.
