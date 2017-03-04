Albuquerque man arrested accused of c...

Albuquerque man arrested accused of choking mom during argument over sweat pants

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

APD says 20-year-old Adrian Gutierrez got into an argument with his mom after she refused to give back the sweat pants she was wearing, which belonged to him.

