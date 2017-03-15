Albuquerque group to give anti-deportation training
In this Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, file photo, people wave U.S. flags during a naturalization ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center, in Los Angeles. Since Trump's immigration enforcement order and travel ban, immigrants have been rushing to prepare applications to become Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So tired
|17 min
|Tan Cansado
|3
|New Mexico may ban minors from indoor tanning
|2 hr
|deliciousness
|3
|Peter M. Romero, Attorney & Johnny Galecki From...
|2 hr
|Jeirmin
|9
|Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri...
|5 hr
|give it a name
|39
|On this day in history Clinton Denial in Lewins...
|6 hr
|cosby clinton pickem
|27
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|8 hr
|new parrot
|63,601
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|new parrot
|114,559
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC