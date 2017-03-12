Albuquerque folklorico group dominates annual Viva Aztlan competition
An Albuquerque, New Mexico, folklorica group dominated several categories in the Viva Aztlan festival competitions Saturday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. For the children's awards, the Lubbock Ballet Folklorico Aztlan won placed first place, and the Ballet Folklorico de San Jose of Hereford won second place.
