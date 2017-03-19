Albuquerque couple arrested after alleged road rage incident
According to a criminal complaint, Desiree Sanchez and her husband Samuel Salmeron were driving out of a Walgreen's parking lot Saturday. The driver of another car told officers she asked Sanchez to move forward as she was stopped for a long time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meals on Wheels
|9 min
|you-re right
|7
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,582
|Search continues for missing man (Apr '08)
|11 hr
|Paul
|6
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|new parrot
|114,554
|What is the Best Way to Collect Wall Money From...
|13 hr
|lambert
|3
|Protesters rally against Donald Trump
|13 hr
|lambert
|63
|Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10)
|15 hr
|Joe
|152
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC