Albuquerque coffee shop fighting to stay open amid ART construction
After 20 years in business, a well-known Albuquerque coffee shop may have to close its doors, but KRQE News 13 spoke with employees who said they think they have a winning chance to fight back. Owner, Sandy Timmerman, said its rapid decline in business started when construction began for the city's controversial Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.
