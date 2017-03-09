Albuquerque coffee shop fighting to stay open amid ART construction

After 20 years in business, a well-known Albuquerque coffee shop may have to close its doors, but KRQE News 13 spoke with employees who said they think they have a winning chance to fight back. Owner, Sandy Timmerman, said its rapid decline in business started when construction began for the city's controversial Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.