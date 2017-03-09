Albuquerque coffee shop fighting to s...

Albuquerque coffee shop fighting to stay open amid ART construction

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

After 20 years in business, a well-known Albuquerque coffee shop may have to close its doors, but KRQE News 13 spoke with employees who said they think they have a winning chance to fight back. Owner, Sandy Timmerman, said its rapid decline in business started when construction began for the city's controversial Albuquerque Rapid Transit project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Mister Chix 114,528
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr new parrot 63,565
3 Million Illegal Aliens Vote for Hillary Clin... 3 hr chocha penosa 53
Ah, Kathylyn (Not Paula's Landlord's Wife) 15 hr Iosif 1
News Multiple cars reportedly stolen from Albuquerqu... 18 hr Whatta Douchette 17
News Despite laws, panhandlers flourish in ABQ (Nov '08) 18 hr Arroro 121
News Old Town lets tourists know Balloon Fiesta isn'... (Oct '13) 18 hr Arroro 6
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC