Albuquerque City Councilors look to fund public safety study
For the second time within six months, Albuquerque City Councilors will be looking for ways to combine public safety services between the city and Bernalillo County. At Monday At Monday night's meeting, Councilors Ken Sanchez, Isaac Benton and Dan Lewis will present a bill to seek funding for a study to look at the benefits of bringing the four entities together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I heard you talking in your sleep...
|4 hr
|Lena
|15
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|6 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|6
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|new parrot
|114,557
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|6 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,587
|TRUMP just POed Many More People
|6 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|3
|Meals on Wheels
|10 hr
|lambert
|8
|The Happiest Hour Bar on 1021 West 10th Avenue,...
|12 hr
|The Serial Poet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC