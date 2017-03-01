Albuquerque chef named a Choppeda cha...

Albuquerque chef named a Choppeda champion

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The latest chef to take home the $10,000 prize, Marie Yniguez, chef and owner of Bocadillos located at Green Jeans Farmery in Albuquerque. Yniguez beat three other chefs on the Food Network show Tuesday night, working with ingredients she had never worked with before.

