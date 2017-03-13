Albuquerque boy, 9, wins New Mexico Spelling Bee

Nine-year-old Akilan Sankaran beat 38 other competitors Saturday at the 70th annual New Mexico Spelling Bee held at an Albuquerque school. He took the title by correctly spelling the word "retablo," which Merriam-Webster defines as "a votive offering made in the form of a religious picture typically portraying Christian saints painted on a panel and hung in a church or chapel."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.