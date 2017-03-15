Alaska Airlines to add non-stop Albuq...

Alaska Airlines to add non-stop Albuquerque-San Diego flight

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it's adding a daily non-stop flight from Albuquerque to San Diego. Tickets went on sale Wednesday and service begins October 18. Alaska Airlines recently announced a daily nonstop flight to Portland, Orange County and San Francisco.

