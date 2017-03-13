Air Force identifies crew members killed in aircraft crash
An Air Force personnel inspects the wreckage of the surveillance aircraft that crashed outside of Clovis, N.M., killing three airmen, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The cause of the single-engine U-28A's crash is under investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albuquerque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico may ban minors from indoor tanning
|22 min
|lambert
|3
|Real, & Democratic Party Culturally-Sanctioned...
|25 min
|lambert
|4
|Protesters rally against Donald Trump
|3 hr
|Anti Trump idiots...
|54
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|63,568
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|114,541
|Thousands join Albuquerque rally on womena s ri...
|8 hr
|Medusa
|42
|Just A Song Before I Go
|11 hr
|Isnt Life Strange
|1
Find what you want!
Search Albuquerque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC