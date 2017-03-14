AFD: Fire crews responding to Bosque fire near Alameda
AFD says Albuquerque firefighters and the Bernalillo County Fire Department are responding to the blaze near Alameda and the river. The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office also says that Alameda is closed to traffic between Rio Grande Boulevard and Corrales Road due to the fire.
