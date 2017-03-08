Additional postal inspectors come to ...

Additional postal inspectors come to Albuquerque to help combat mail theft

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

From letters to bills, even packages, it seems nothing is safe. Thieves continue to target and break into mailboxes around the metro and around the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albuquerque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 23 min new parrot 114,534
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 54 min new parrot 63,571
Over 40 2 hr Eager Eater 2
Ah, Kathylyn (Not Paula's Landlord's Wife) 2 hr Eager Eater 2
3 Million Illegal Aliens Vote for Hillary Clin... 2 hr Eager Eater 55
Paula, 7:50pm 10 March 2017 2 hr Assburger patient 1
Ashley Furniture good or bad? (May '10) 2 hr Susie Loparo 148
See all Albuquerque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albuquerque Forum Now

Albuquerque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albuquerque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Albuquerque, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,461,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC