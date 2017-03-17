Accused dog killer back behind bars

Accused dog killer back behind bars

Back in July, Albuquerque Police say John Santiago broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and when she arrived, the woman found Santiago with her Pomeranian, Teddy, barely alive.

